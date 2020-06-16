Rent Calculator
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 1
123 Woodberry Dr
123 Woodberry Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
123 Woodberry Drive, Enterprise, AL 36330
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
((AVAILABLE NOW-all dates are subject to change at anytime)) No Pets. 1 car garage, fenced rear yard, washer/dryer, pest control, lawn care and clubhouse/pool use included. (CLB)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 Woodberry Dr have any available units?
123 Woodberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Enterprise, AL
.
What amenities does 123 Woodberry Dr have?
Some of 123 Woodberry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 123 Woodberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
123 Woodberry Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Woodberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 123 Woodberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Enterprise
.
Does 123 Woodberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 123 Woodberry Dr does offer parking.
Does 123 Woodberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Woodberry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Woodberry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 123 Woodberry Dr has a pool.
Does 123 Woodberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 123 Woodberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Woodberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Woodberry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Woodberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Woodberry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
