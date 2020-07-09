105 Gunter Lane - B

Downstairs, 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment. Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Water and garbage included in rent. No pets. Call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405 for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
