105 Gunter Lane - B
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

105 Gunter Lane - B

105 Gunter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

105 Gunter Ln, Enterprise, AL 36330

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Downstairs, 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment. Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Water and garbage included in rent. No pets. Call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Gunter Lane - B have any available units?
105 Gunter Lane - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, AL.
What amenities does 105 Gunter Lane - B have?
Some of 105 Gunter Lane - B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Gunter Lane - B currently offering any rent specials?
105 Gunter Lane - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Gunter Lane - B pet-friendly?
No, 105 Gunter Lane - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 105 Gunter Lane - B offer parking?
No, 105 Gunter Lane - B does not offer parking.
Does 105 Gunter Lane - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Gunter Lane - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Gunter Lane - B have a pool?
No, 105 Gunter Lane - B does not have a pool.
Does 105 Gunter Lane - B have accessible units?
No, 105 Gunter Lane - B does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Gunter Lane - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Gunter Lane - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Gunter Lane - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Gunter Lane - B has units with air conditioning.
