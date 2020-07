Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard

WELCOME TO FOX RUN This quiet community feels like city living with a warm and friendly feel of the country. We offer floor plans for one, two and three bedroom layouts that we are sure will fit any of your spacious needs. Our convenient location puts you within short distance of Flower's Hosptial, Adventure Land, Westgate Park and nearby various dining locations and shopping opportunities. And yet, is not in a congested area. So, come over and investigate the wonderful environment known as Fox run Apartments.