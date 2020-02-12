All apartments in Dothan
1708 Keating Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1708 Keating Road

1708 Keating Road · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Keating Road, Dothan, AL 36303

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1708 Keating Road Available 06/22/20 1708 Keating - This home features original hardwood floors, fenced in back yard, kitchen has lots of cabinets and a patio out back. Rent is $825 monthly and $825 Security Deposit.

(RLNE2077875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Keating Road have any available units?
1708 Keating Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dothan, AL.
Is 1708 Keating Road currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Keating Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Keating Road pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Keating Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dothan.
Does 1708 Keating Road offer parking?
No, 1708 Keating Road does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Keating Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Keating Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Keating Road have a pool?
No, 1708 Keating Road does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Keating Road have accessible units?
No, 1708 Keating Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Keating Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Keating Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Keating Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Keating Road does not have units with air conditioning.
