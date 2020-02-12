1708 Keating Road Available 06/22/20 1708 Keating - This home features original hardwood floors, fenced in back yard, kitchen has lots of cabinets and a patio out back. Rent is $825 monthly and $825 Security Deposit.
(RLNE2077875)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1708 Keating Road have any available units?
1708 Keating Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dothan, AL.
Is 1708 Keating Road currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Keating Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.