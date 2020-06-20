All apartments in Dothan
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:40 PM

1563 Oates

1563 S Oates St · (334) 714-2601
Location

1563 S Oates St, Dothan, AL 36301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 27923 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Brick front w/showroom, offices, warehouse. Approx.5,446 SF heated/cooled with 5 offices, 2 bathrooms, showroom and sales area w/counter and approx. 4,048 SF heated/cooled warehouse. Also, approx. 22,477 SF of heated warehouse with ceiling mounted gas heating units, 4 loading docks with 2 8'x8' roll up doors, 1 12'x12' roll up door and 5 drive in doors. Complete new roof in 2019. Sits on a (+/-) 2 AC mostly paved, chain link fenced, gated lot. Excellent high traffic area with 285" frontage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 Oates have any available units?
1563 Oates has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1563 Oates currently offering any rent specials?
1563 Oates isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 Oates pet-friendly?
No, 1563 Oates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dothan.
Does 1563 Oates offer parking?
No, 1563 Oates does not offer parking.
Does 1563 Oates have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 Oates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 Oates have a pool?
No, 1563 Oates does not have a pool.
Does 1563 Oates have accessible units?
No, 1563 Oates does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 Oates have units with dishwashers?
No, 1563 Oates does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1563 Oates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1563 Oates has units with air conditioning.
