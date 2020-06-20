1563 Oates

Amenities
Brick front w/showroom, offices, warehouse. Approx.5,446 SF heated/cooled with 5 offices, 2 bathrooms, showroom and sales area w/counter and approx. 4,048 SF heated/cooled warehouse. Also, approx. 22,477 SF of heated warehouse with ceiling mounted gas heating units, 4 loading docks with 2 8'x8' roll up doors, 1 12'x12' roll up door and 5 drive in doors. Complete new roof in 2019. Sits on a (+/-) 2 AC mostly paved, chain link fenced, gated lot. Excellent high traffic area with 285" frontage.