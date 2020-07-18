Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dothan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 1
1400-1 Stadium
1400 Stadium St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1400 Stadium St, Dothan, AL 36301
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 full bath brick home on large lot!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400-1 Stadium have any available units?
1400-1 Stadium doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dothan, AL
.
Is 1400-1 Stadium currently offering any rent specials?
1400-1 Stadium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400-1 Stadium pet-friendly?
No, 1400-1 Stadium is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dothan
.
Does 1400-1 Stadium offer parking?
No, 1400-1 Stadium does not offer parking.
Does 1400-1 Stadium have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400-1 Stadium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400-1 Stadium have a pool?
No, 1400-1 Stadium does not have a pool.
Does 1400-1 Stadium have accessible units?
No, 1400-1 Stadium does not have accessible units.
Does 1400-1 Stadium have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400-1 Stadium does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400-1 Stadium have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400-1 Stadium does not have units with air conditioning.
