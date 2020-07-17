All apartments in Decatur
520 Tammy Street Southwest
520 Tammy Street Southwest

520 Tammy Street Southwest · (256) 570-5860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 Tammy Street Southwest, Decatur, AL 35603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,055

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1,451 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, fresh paint, new appliances, single car garage, and a semi fenced in large back yard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Tammy Street Southwest have any available units?
520 Tammy Street Southwest has a unit available for $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Tammy Street Southwest have?
Some of 520 Tammy Street Southwest's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Tammy Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
520 Tammy Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Tammy Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Tammy Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 520 Tammy Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 520 Tammy Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 520 Tammy Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Tammy Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Tammy Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 520 Tammy Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 520 Tammy Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 520 Tammy Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Tammy Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Tammy Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Tammy Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Tammy Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
