4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4
Last updated June 27 2020 at 9:46 PM

4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4

4 Oxmore Flint Road Southwest · (256) 207-5740
Location

4 Oxmore Flint Road Southwest, Decatur, AL 35603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
METRO FLATS Second Floor Completely Renovated Mini-Platinum Unit with Balcony backing green area. Brand new kitchen and with granite countertops, contemporary track lighting. Go to: metroflatsapts.com for all the details.
Under new management and ownership, Metro Flats is a major renovation and modernization project outfitting all apartments with 2020's design, features and amenities to make living here fun and safe!

Nestled in a quiet neighborhood of single-family homes with no other multi-family buildings nearby, Metro Flats is country living in the city!
Just 37 units with open fields and green areas all around. Lower density housing makes for less noise, less traffic and less stress.

5-10 minutes drive to all Beltline Road Stores and amenities.
Small dogs and cats allowed up to 25 pounds.

Go to: metroflatsapts.com for all the details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 have any available units?
4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 have?
Some of 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 currently offering any rent specials?
4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 is pet friendly.
Does 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 offer parking?
Yes, 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 offers parking.
Does 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 have a pool?
No, 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 does not have a pool.
Does 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 have accessible units?
No, 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4 has units with air conditioning.
