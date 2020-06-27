4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

METRO FLATS Second Floor Completely Renovated Mini-Platinum Unit with Balcony backing green area. Brand new kitchen and with granite countertops, contemporary track lighting. Go to: metroflatsapts.com for all the details.

Under new management and ownership, Metro Flats is a major renovation and modernization project outfitting all apartments with 2020's design, features and amenities to make living here fun and safe!



Nestled in a quiet neighborhood of single-family homes with no other multi-family buildings nearby, Metro Flats is country living in the city!

Just 37 units with open fields and green areas all around. Lower density housing makes for less noise, less traffic and less stress.



5-10 minutes drive to all Beltline Road Stores and amenities.

Small dogs and cats allowed up to 25 pounds.



