Decatur, AL
3402 Timber Way Southwest
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

3402 Timber Way Southwest

3402 Timber Way Southwest · (256) 570-5860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3402 Timber Way Southwest, Decatur, AL 35603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3,000 sf home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom with double sinks, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large fenced in back yard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Timber Way Southwest have any available units?
3402 Timber Way Southwest has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3402 Timber Way Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Timber Way Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Timber Way Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 Timber Way Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3402 Timber Way Southwest offer parking?
No, 3402 Timber Way Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3402 Timber Way Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Timber Way Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Timber Way Southwest have a pool?
No, 3402 Timber Way Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Timber Way Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3402 Timber Way Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Timber Way Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 Timber Way Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 Timber Way Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3402 Timber Way Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
