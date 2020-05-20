All apartments in Decatur
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:37 PM

1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast

1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast · (256) 570-5860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast, Decatur, AL 35601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1,131 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors throughout the main living space, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large backyard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast have any available units?
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast offer parking?
No, 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast have a pool?
No, 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

