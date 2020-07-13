All apartments in Daphne
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:59 PM

The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge

8254 County Road 64 · (251) 262-9239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL 36526

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-1502 · Avail. now

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
The atmosphere at The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge appeals to anyone who expects exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Our upscale patio homes include beautiful plank flooring, 17 foot ceilings, personal garages and driveways, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and so much more. The community's amenity package will have you feeling like you are on a permanent vacation. Tucked away off County Road 64, we are located minutes away from shopping, dining and all the amazing entertainment that the Eastern Shore has to offer! Come see the best in the Jubilee City, The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per appliant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $50 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 Pet), $500 (2 Pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Your apartment home features a private driveway right at your own front door with garage and additional parking for a guest. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge have any available units?
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge has a unit available for $1,309 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Daphne, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Daphne Rent Report.
What amenities does The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge have?
Some of The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge is pet friendly.
Does The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge offer parking?
Yes, The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge offers parking.
Does The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge have a pool?
Yes, The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge has a pool.
Does The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge have accessible units?
No, The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge has units with dishwashers.
