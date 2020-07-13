Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

The atmosphere at The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge appeals to anyone who expects exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Our upscale patio homes include beautiful plank flooring, 17 foot ceilings, personal garages and driveways, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and so much more. The community's amenity package will have you feeling like you are on a permanent vacation. Tucked away off County Road 64, we are located minutes away from shopping, dining and all the amazing entertainment that the Eastern Shore has to offer! Come see the best in the Jubilee City, The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge.