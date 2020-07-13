The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per appliant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $50 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 Pet), $500 (2 Pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Your apartment home features a private driveway right at your own front door with garage and additional parking for a guest. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.