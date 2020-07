Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking online portal trash valet

Daphne's newest address blends the best of both worlds, offering private patio home living with a maintenance free lifestyle. Experience the traditional neighborhood feel, complete with full service benefits and amenities. Your home will feature your very own private driveway, an attached single car garage, and a spacious floor plan. The unique interiors include 17 foot vaulted ceilings with crown molding, faux planked flooring, expansive walk in closets, and ceiling fans in each room. Our oversized gourmet kitchens feature ample maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and perfect entertaining space. Discover the ultimate living experience and live the lifestyle you deserve! Reserve your new home today!