Amenities
Coastal living in Alabama awaits you at DLP Daphne Apartments. Just minutes from Mobile Bay, outdoor fun is always at your fingertips, and you can explore the many scenic parks and recreational areas nearby. With proximity to Alabama State University and major employers like Collins Aerospace and Infirmary Health, your campus lifestyle just got easier! You will have a variety of restaurants to suit every palate, and all your shopping needs are close by, too. Interstate 10 makes trips to Mobile easily accessible as well!