Last updated March 17 2023 at 9:44 PM
DLP Daphne Apartments

(251) 306-2612

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 60 · Avail. now

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

$1,395
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from DLP Daphne Apartments.

Location

27670 US Highway-98, Daphne, AL 36526

Amenities

W/D hookup
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Coastal living in Alabama awaits you at DLP Daphne Apartments. Just minutes from Mobile Bay, outdoor fun is always at your fingertips, and you can explore the many scenic parks and recreational areas nearby. With proximity to Alabama State University and major employers like Collins Aerospace and Infirmary Health, your campus lifestyle just got easier! You will have a variety of restaurants to suit every palate, and all your shopping needs are close by, too. Interstate 10 makes trips to Mobile easily accessible as well!

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Lease Length3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesSewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee$50 per applicant
Deposit$200
Move-in Fees$150 admin fee
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
fee
$250 per pet
limit
2 pet maximum
restrictions
Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions and fees may apply. Please call our leasing office for details.
Storage DetailsPatio/balcony storage: included in lease

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Publix
0.3 mi
Walmart Supercenter
0.3 mi
Hazel's Market
1.0 mi
Market by the Bay
1.4 mi
Sam's Club
3.7 mi
Restaurants
Little Caesars
0.6 mi
Small's Smokehouse
1.2 mi
Fastime chicken & biscuits
1.2 mi
Taco Bell
1.3 mi
Zaxby's
1.4 mi
Public Transportation
There are no public transportation within 10 miles of this location.
Airports
Malbis Med Park-Infirmary Health Heliport
3.6 mi
Lower Delta Seaplane Base
4.4 mi
Treeo Airport
5.6 mi
Naval Outlying Landing Field Silverhill
6.9 mi
Klumpp Airport
7.8 mi
Schools
8 /10
Daphne Elementary School
Public
PK-3
684 Students
1.2 mi
7 /10
Daphne Middle School
Public
7-8
658 Students
2.4 mi
8 /10
Daphne East Elementary School
Public
K-6
1,150 Students
2.5 mi
7 /10
W J Carroll Intermediate School
Public
4-6
455 Students
2.6 mi
8 /10
Daphne High School
Public
9-12
1,276 Students
2.7 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Village Point Park Preserve
0.2 mi
Daphne Sports Complex
0.3 mi
Bayfront Park
0.6 mi
Park City Community Park
0.6 mi
Hot Wheels Skating Rink
0.8 mi
Entertainment
AMC CLASSIC Jubilee Square 12
1.6 mi
Trojan Hall
2.6 mi
Jubilee Stadium
2.8 mi
BaySide Academy Sports Complex
2.9 mi
Spanish Fort Library
3.0 mi
Pets
Pet Supermarket
0.2 mi
Dog Wash
3.1 mi
Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does DLP Daphne Apartments have any available units?

DLP Daphne Apartments has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.

What amenities does DLP Daphne Apartments have?

Some of DLP Daphne Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is DLP Daphne Apartments currently offering any rent specials?

DLP Daphne Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Look and Lease Special! - 48-hour Look and Lease! Move In Before 3/25 and Receive March and April FREE!

Is DLP Daphne Apartments pet-friendly?

Yes, DLP Daphne Apartments is pet friendly.

Does DLP Daphne Apartments offer parking?

Yes, DLP Daphne Apartments offers parking.

Does DLP Daphne Apartments have units with washers and dryers?

No, DLP Daphne Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.

Does DLP Daphne Apartments have a pool?

Yes, DLP Daphne Apartments has a pool.

Does DLP Daphne Apartments have accessible units?

Yes, DLP Daphne Apartments has accessible units.

Does DLP Daphne Apartments have units with dishwashers?

Yes, DLP Daphne Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Does DLP Daphne Apartments have units with air conditioning?

Yes, DLP Daphne Apartments has units with air conditioning.
