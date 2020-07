Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed cc payments conference room e-payments internet access online portal

Experience the difference with Colonnade at Eastern Shore Apartment Homes. We are Daphne's newest apartment community and have just opened! Come see how elegance and luxury living meet convenience. Colonnade at Eastern Shore is a one of a kind apartment community with distinct amenities. Our open floor plans have rich detail for that custom home feel. Colonnade at Eastern Shore is strategically placed in a highly desired school district. Our apartment homes offer an all inclusive retreat to your daily commute. Let us welcome you home to escape the city and enjoy our resort community.