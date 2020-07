Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry business center hot tub internet access internet cafe

Located in a relaxing part of Daphne, Alabama, Audubon Park provides a refreshing alternative to in-town living. Just across the bay from the excitement of downtown Mobile, the apartment homes of Audubon Park feature spacious rooms and modern finishes. Residents can relax with great amenities such as the brand new dog park, stocked fitness center, tanning bed, gas grills and resort style pool. Plus, all of Daphne's restaurant favorites like Mancie's are only short stroll away while Target and Pure Barre are just around the corner.