Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area carport cc payments coffee bar dog park guest suite online portal package receiving

Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore. Our apartments offer residents an uncommon opportunity of living in an upscale Mobile - Daphne community. Nestled in a neighborhood setting on Van Avenue, within walking distance from downtown Daphne and picturesque Mobile Bay, Ashley Gates Apartments sets the standard for those who desire the advantages of apartment living in the Mobile - Daphne area.