1377 Old Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

New construction home for rent in Jasper, AL...AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Brand new home in New Prospect Acres! Spacious living room, open to the dining room and kitchen - perfect for entertaining! The Master Suite offers a large bedroom with plenty of windows and natural light, a double sink vanity in the bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Offering three additional bedrooms and one additional full bath.



**Interior pictures may differ slightly***



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



**Square footage is approximate**



***Tenant to verify school system and utilities***



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $25 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



(RLNE5880177)