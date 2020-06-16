All apartments in Daleville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

213 Elizabeth Ln

213 Elizabeth Ln · No Longer Available
Location

213 Elizabeth Ln, Daleville, AL 36322

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!!4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Freshly painted. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, split bedrooms, ceiling fans in every room. (CLB)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Elizabeth Ln have any available units?
213 Elizabeth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daleville, AL.
What amenities does 213 Elizabeth Ln have?
Some of 213 Elizabeth Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Elizabeth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
213 Elizabeth Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Elizabeth Ln pet-friendly?
No, 213 Elizabeth Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daleville.
Does 213 Elizabeth Ln offer parking?
Yes, 213 Elizabeth Ln does offer parking.
Does 213 Elizabeth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Elizabeth Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Elizabeth Ln have a pool?
No, 213 Elizabeth Ln does not have a pool.
Does 213 Elizabeth Ln have accessible units?
No, 213 Elizabeth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Elizabeth Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Elizabeth Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Elizabeth Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Elizabeth Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
