((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!!4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Freshly painted. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, split bedrooms, ceiling fans in every room. (CLB)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Elizabeth Ln have any available units?
213 Elizabeth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daleville, AL.
What amenities does 213 Elizabeth Ln have?
Some of 213 Elizabeth Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Elizabeth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
213 Elizabeth Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.