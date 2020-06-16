213 Elizabeth Ln

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!!4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Freshly painted. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, split bedrooms, ceiling fans in every room. (CLB)