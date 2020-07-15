99 County Road 756

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Look at this beautiful home in located The Ridge. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2930 square feet, corner lot has so much charm. Granite countertops throughout the home, all stainless steel kitchen appliances with an open floor plan to look into the living room and a 3 car garage. Property will include a washer and dryer. Two dining areas, a formal dining room and eat in off of the kitchen. All rooms are very spacious with great closet space. Master Bedroom suite and 3 guest bedrooms are located on the main floor with the 5th bedroom/suite upstairs. Finally, this backyard will make you want to stay home all the time. Beautiful pool and covered back patio area with an outdoor sink is great for enjoyment. Pool care and lawn care is provided. NO PETS ALLOWED. 24 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.