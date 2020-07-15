All apartments in Coffee County
99 County Road 756
99 County Road 756

99 County Road 756 · No Longer Available
Location

99 County Road 756, Coffee County, AL 36330

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Look at this beautiful home in located The Ridge. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2930 square feet, corner lot has so much charm. Granite countertops throughout the home, all stainless steel kitchen appliances with an open floor plan to look into the living room and a 3 car garage. Property will include a washer and dryer. Two dining areas, a formal dining room and eat in off of the kitchen. All rooms are very spacious with great closet space. Master Bedroom suite and 3 guest bedrooms are located on the main floor with the 5th bedroom/suite upstairs. Finally, this backyard will make you want to stay home all the time. Beautiful pool and covered back patio area with an outdoor sink is great for enjoyment. Pool care and lawn care is provided. NO PETS ALLOWED. 24 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 County Road 756 have any available units?
99 County Road 756 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coffee County, AL.
What amenities does 99 County Road 756 have?
Some of 99 County Road 756's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 County Road 756 currently offering any rent specials?
99 County Road 756 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 County Road 756 pet-friendly?
No, 99 County Road 756 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coffee County.
Does 99 County Road 756 offer parking?
Yes, 99 County Road 756 offers parking.
Does 99 County Road 756 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 County Road 756 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 County Road 756 have a pool?
Yes, 99 County Road 756 has a pool.
Does 99 County Road 756 have accessible units?
No, 99 County Road 756 does not have accessible units.
Does 99 County Road 756 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 County Road 756 has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 County Road 756 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 99 County Road 756 has units with air conditioning.
