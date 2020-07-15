Rent Calculator
All apartments in Coffee County
Find more places like 22 County Rd 740.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Coffee County, AL
/
22 County Rd 740
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22 County Rd 740
22 County Road 740
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
22 County Road 740, Coffee County, AL 36330
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
22 County Rd 740 Available 07/15/20 22 County Road 740 - All kitchen appliances, pets negotiable, no washer/dryer, 2 car garage, gas fireplace, fenced yard
(RLNE2890679)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 County Rd 740 have any available units?
22 County Rd 740 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coffee County, AL
.
Is 22 County Rd 740 currently offering any rent specials?
22 County Rd 740 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 County Rd 740 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 County Rd 740 is pet friendly.
Does 22 County Rd 740 offer parking?
Yes, 22 County Rd 740 offers parking.
Does 22 County Rd 740 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 County Rd 740 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 County Rd 740 have a pool?
No, 22 County Rd 740 does not have a pool.
Does 22 County Rd 740 have accessible units?
No, 22 County Rd 740 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 County Rd 740 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 County Rd 740 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 County Rd 740 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 County Rd 740 does not have units with air conditioning.
