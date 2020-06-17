All apartments in Clay
5876 Janet Drive
5876 Janet Drive

5876 Janet Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

5876 Janet Drive, Clay, AL 35173

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Check out this beautiful split-level home in Trussville. It's a three bedroom, two bathroom home with a spacious fenced in backyard with beautiful back deck off the kitchen,Don't miss out on this home! Call today!

**This home qualifies for Section 8 housing.**

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5876 Janet Drive have any available units?
5876 Janet Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5876 Janet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5876 Janet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5876 Janet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5876 Janet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5876 Janet Drive offer parking?
No, 5876 Janet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5876 Janet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5876 Janet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5876 Janet Drive have a pool?
No, 5876 Janet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5876 Janet Drive have accessible units?
No, 5876 Janet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5876 Janet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5876 Janet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5876 Janet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5876 Janet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
