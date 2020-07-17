All apartments in Clay
Clay, AL
5515 Eden Drive
Last updated July 17 2020

5515 Eden Drive

5515 Eden Dr · (205) 433-0170
Location

5515 Eden Dr, Clay, AL 35126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,585

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2099 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This huge 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is everything you will need. It offers a 2 car garage, large open concept between the kitchen and living room, all kitchen appliances, fenced backyard and the perfect deck for entertaining.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Eden Drive have any available units?
5515 Eden Drive has a unit available for $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5515 Eden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Eden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Eden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Eden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Eden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Eden Drive offers parking.
Does 5515 Eden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Eden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Eden Drive have a pool?
No, 5515 Eden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Eden Drive have accessible units?
No, 5515 Eden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Eden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Eden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 Eden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5515 Eden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
