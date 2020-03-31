5219 Jean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Half off 2nd Months rent and a Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month!!!



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator (available during move-in)

Electric Stove (available during move-in)



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, hardwood flooring in the kitchen and laminate in the bathroom.



The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Basement

Driveway



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.