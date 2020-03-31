5219 Jean Drive

Amenities
Half off 2nd Months rent and a Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month!!!
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator (available during move-in)
Electric Stove (available during move-in)
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, hardwood flooring in the kitchen and laminate in the bathroom.
The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Basement
Driveway
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.