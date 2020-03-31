All apartments in Clay
5219 Jean Drive
5219 Jean Drive

5219 Jean Drive · (205) 623-5220
Location

5219 Jean Drive, Clay, AL 35126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Half off 2nd Months rent and a Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month!!!

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator (available during move-in)
Electric Stove (available during move-in)

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, hardwood flooring in the kitchen and laminate in the bathroom.

The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Basement
Driveway

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5219 Jean Drive have any available units?
5219 Jean Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5219 Jean Drive have?
Some of 5219 Jean Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5219 Jean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5219 Jean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 Jean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5219 Jean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5219 Jean Drive offer parking?
No, 5219 Jean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5219 Jean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5219 Jean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 Jean Drive have a pool?
No, 5219 Jean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5219 Jean Drive have accessible units?
No, 5219 Jean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 Jean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5219 Jean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5219 Jean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5219 Jean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
