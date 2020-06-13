This 4 beds, 2 bathroom home is located in Childersburg!! Newly renovated Granite Counters to luxury flooring!! Acovered porch, a fully fenced yard a flat lot and a sun room !! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 Deluna Cir have any available units?
128 Deluna Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Childersburg, AL.
What amenities does 128 Deluna Cir have?
Some of 128 Deluna Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Deluna Cir currently offering any rent specials?
128 Deluna Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Deluna Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Deluna Cir is pet friendly.
Does 128 Deluna Cir offer parking?
No, 128 Deluna Cir does not offer parking.
Does 128 Deluna Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Deluna Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Deluna Cir have a pool?
No, 128 Deluna Cir does not have a pool.
Does 128 Deluna Cir have accessible units?
No, 128 Deluna Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Deluna Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Deluna Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Deluna Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 Deluna Cir has units with air conditioning.