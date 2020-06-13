All apartments in Childersburg
128 Deluna Cir
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

128 Deluna Cir

128 De Luna Circle · No Longer Available
Location

128 De Luna Circle, Childersburg, AL 35044

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
This 4 beds, 2 bathroom home is located in Childersburg!! Newly renovated Granite Counters to luxury flooring!! Acovered porch, a fully fenced yard a flat lot and a sun room !! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
