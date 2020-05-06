537 Polo Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Town Home in Chelsea! Available to View NOW! $1400 GIFT CARD OR 1 MONTH FREE! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Town Home for rent in Chelsea! Great location directly behind Publix, Regions Bank and several restaurants.



***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 5/15/2020 AND RECEIVE A $1400 GIFT CARD (CONDITIONS APPLY) ON A 13 TO 15-MONTH LEASE



OR



GET 1 MONTH FREE (CONDITIONS APPLY) ON A 13 TO 15-MONTH LEASE



This end unit has an open floor plan on main level, great for entertaining. Kitchen with recessed lights, eat in kitchen,beautiful cabinetry and a pantry for extra storage. Living room with 1/2 bath, laundry room, and master bedroom on main level. Master bedroom with trey ceilings, walk in closet, and bath with double vanity. 3 guest bedrooms upstairs with large closets and cathedral ceilings. Patio with a great view, perfect for entertaining. Garage.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Small pets allowed.



Resident to verify schools & utilities: Chelsea schools, Alabama Power, Spire Gas, Shelby Co Water, Shelby Ridge Sewer



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



(RLNE3387144)