Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave Property Amenities pool gym business center e-payments playground

Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices.



Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service. Our community offers a fitness center, sparking pool plaza, grilling areas, and community events. With all this, what more could you ask for?



Our apartment homes include ceiling fans in every room, spacious closets, microwaves, and a full size washer and dryer. Our apartment homes rental prices include water/sewer, trash removal, and pest control.