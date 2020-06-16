508 17th Terrace Northwest

Amenities

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Electric Stove



This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms.The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Driveway

Fenced Yard



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.