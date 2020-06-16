All apartments in Center Point
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:42 AM

508 17th Terrace Northwest

508 17th Terrace Northwest · (205) 623-5220
Location

508 17th Terrace Northwest, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove

This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms.The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Driveway
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 17th Terrace Northwest have any available units?
508 17th Terrace Northwest has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 17th Terrace Northwest have?
Some of 508 17th Terrace Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 17th Terrace Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
508 17th Terrace Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 17th Terrace Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 17th Terrace Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 508 17th Terrace Northwest offer parking?
No, 508 17th Terrace Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 508 17th Terrace Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 17th Terrace Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 17th Terrace Northwest have a pool?
No, 508 17th Terrace Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 508 17th Terrace Northwest have accessible units?
No, 508 17th Terrace Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 508 17th Terrace Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 17th Terrace Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 17th Terrace Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 17th Terrace Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
