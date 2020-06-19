All apartments in Center Point
320 16th Avenue NW

320 16th Avenue Northwest · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
Location

320 16th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 320 16th Avenue NW · Avail. now

$790

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 320 16th Ave NW!
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home features hardwoods throughout and is conveniently located near Center Point Parkway. There is a half bath connected to the master bedroom. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

(RLNE5806392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

