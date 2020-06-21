All apartments in Center Point
Find more places like 2716 6th Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Center Point, AL
/
2716 6th Street Northeast
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:07 AM

2716 6th Street Northeast

2716 6th Street Northeast · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Center Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2716 6th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is everything and more. The kitchen has new stainless steel/black appliances,a island, and lots of cabinet space. This home also has new flooring throughout the entire home. You have to see this home before its gone!

**This home does not qualifiy for Section 8 housing.**

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 6th Street Northeast have any available units?
2716 6th Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2716 6th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2716 6th Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 6th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 6th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2716 6th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 2716 6th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2716 6th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 6th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 6th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 2716 6th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2716 6th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2716 6th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 6th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 6th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 6th Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 6th Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2716 6th Street Northeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct
Center Point, AL 35215

Similar Pages

Center Point 2 BedroomsCenter Point 3 Bedrooms
Center Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCenter Point Apartments with Parking
Center Point Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, AL
Gadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity