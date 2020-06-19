2412 4th St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport refrigerator

3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Deck

1 Carport

Fenced Yard



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



