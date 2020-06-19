All apartments in Center Point
2412 4th St NW

2412 4th Street Northwest · (205) 545-8474
Location

2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2412 4th St NW · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Deck
1 Carport
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5744418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 4th St NW have any available units?
2412 4th St NW has a unit available for $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2412 4th St NW have?
Some of 2412 4th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 4th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2412 4th St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 4th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 4th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 2412 4th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2412 4th St NW does offer parking.
Does 2412 4th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 4th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 4th St NW have a pool?
No, 2412 4th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2412 4th St NW have accessible units?
No, 2412 4th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 4th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 4th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 4th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 4th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
