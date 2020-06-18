All apartments in Center Point
2328 3rd Street NE
2328 3rd Street NE

2328 3rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2328 3rd Street Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 2328 3rd Street NE!
This bedroom 1 bath in Center Point has hardwood floors, a spacious floorplan, and a beautiful sunroom. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 3rd Street NE have any available units?
2328 3rd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Center Point, AL.
Is 2328 3rd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
2328 3rd Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 3rd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 2328 3rd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Center Point.
Does 2328 3rd Street NE offer parking?
No, 2328 3rd Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 2328 3rd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 3rd Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 3rd Street NE have a pool?
No, 2328 3rd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 2328 3rd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 2328 3rd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 3rd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 3rd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 3rd Street NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2328 3rd Street NE has units with air conditioning.
