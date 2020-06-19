All apartments in Center Point
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

213 Meadwood Dr NE

213 Meadwood Drive Northeast ·
Location

213 Meadwood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 213 Meadwood Drive NE!
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Center Point is conveniently located, has beautiful hardwood floors, and has a private backyard. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Meadwood Dr NE have any available units?
213 Meadwood Dr NE has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 213 Meadwood Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
213 Meadwood Dr NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Meadwood Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 213 Meadwood Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Center Point.
Does 213 Meadwood Dr NE offer parking?
No, 213 Meadwood Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 213 Meadwood Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Meadwood Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Meadwood Dr NE have a pool?
No, 213 Meadwood Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 213 Meadwood Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 213 Meadwood Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Meadwood Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Meadwood Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Meadwood Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 Meadwood Dr NE has units with air conditioning.
