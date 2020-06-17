All apartments in Center Point
12 21st Court Northwest
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:14 PM

12 21st Court Northwest

12 21st Court Northwest · (205) 271-0177
Location

12 21st Court Northwest, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 21st Court Northwest have any available units?
12 21st Court Northwest has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12 21st Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
12 21st Court Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 21st Court Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 21st Court Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 12 21st Court Northwest offer parking?
No, 12 21st Court Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 12 21st Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 21st Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 21st Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 12 21st Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 12 21st Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 12 21st Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 12 21st Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 21st Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 21st Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 21st Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
