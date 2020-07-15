All apartments in Calhoun County
410 Iron City Cut-Off Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

410 Iron City Cut-Off Road

410 Iron City Cutoff · (256) 835-5646
Location

410 Iron City Cutoff, Calhoun County, AL 36207

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
hot tub
White Plains Area 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road, Anniston, AL 36207 - This unique property in White Plains is 5,244 Sq. Ft. and includes many amenities such as, 5 bedrooms, and office/6th bedroom, game room, great room, four bathrooms including large master bath with spa tub, walk-in shower, multiple vanities, separate closets in the master suite, chef's kitchen, dining area, breakfast nook, cathedral ceilings, 14.26 acres, and much more! Call today for details!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4655861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road have any available units?
410 Iron City Cut-Off Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road currently offering any rent specials?
410 Iron City Cut-Off Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road is pet friendly.
Does 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road offer parking?
No, 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road does not offer parking.
Does 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road have a pool?
No, 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road does not have a pool.
Does 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road have accessible units?
No, 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road does not have units with air conditioning.
