All apartments in Calhoun County
Find more places like 249 Cunningham Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calhoun County, AL
/
249 Cunningham Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

249 Cunningham Dr

249 Cunningham Dr · (850) 499-8788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

249 Cunningham Dr, Calhoun County, AL 36201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Remodeled one level home in the Wellborn School District with laminate and tile flooring throughout. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, den / dining room, eat-in-kitchen with range, dishwasher and OTR microwave, utility room with laundry hook-ups, covered parking, 12 X 14 storage building and central heat and air. Home is total electric. Only 2 small mature dogs, 25 lbs. or less, are allowed. No puppies, cats or outside pets allowed. Nonrefundable pet fee is $300.00. Tenant / renters insurance is required. Credit and background checks are required. Direct Deposit Payments Only. No smoking is allowed in the home. No Section 8s. No group shares. No Cosigners. Move in "upfront" cost estimated at $2500 depending on utility deposit requirements. Managed by a responsible landlord using Avail software. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Cunningham Dr have any available units?
249 Cunningham Dr has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 Cunningham Dr have?
Some of 249 Cunningham Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Cunningham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
249 Cunningham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Cunningham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 Cunningham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 249 Cunningham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 249 Cunningham Dr offers parking.
Does 249 Cunningham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Cunningham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Cunningham Dr have a pool?
No, 249 Cunningham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 249 Cunningham Dr have accessible units?
No, 249 Cunningham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Cunningham Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Cunningham Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Cunningham Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 249 Cunningham Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 249 Cunningham Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd
Anniston, AL 36205

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALNewnan, GAVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALCartersville, GALaGrange, GAVilla Rica, GAAlabaster, ALDallas, GAPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALHiram, GAAnniston, ALLincoln, ALJacksonville, ALGadsden, ALOxford, ALTalladega, AL
Childersburg, ALMargaret, ALSylacauga, ALRome, GACarrollton, GATrussville, ALClay, ALChelsea, ALIrondale, ALPinson, ALGrayson Valley, ALCenter Point, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Oakwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity