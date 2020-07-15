249 Cunningham Dr

Amenities

Remodeled one level home in the Wellborn School District with laminate and tile flooring throughout. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, den / dining room, eat-in-kitchen with range, dishwasher and OTR microwave, utility room with laundry hook-ups, covered parking, 12 X 14 storage building and central heat and air. Home is total electric. Only 2 small mature dogs, 25 lbs. or less, are allowed. No puppies, cats or outside pets allowed. Nonrefundable pet fee is $300.00. Tenant / renters insurance is required. Credit and background checks are required. Direct Deposit Payments Only. No smoking is allowed in the home. No Section 8s. No group shares. No Cosigners. Move in "upfront" cost estimated at $2500 depending on utility deposit requirements. Managed by a responsible landlord using Avail software. Shown by appointment only.