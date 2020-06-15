All apartments in Calera
Find more places like 672 The Heights Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calera, AL
/
672 The Heights Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

672 The Heights Ln

672 The Heights Lane · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Calera
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

672 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 672 The Heights Ln · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1397 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
672 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 672 The Heights Lane!
This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera. This house has new stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, modern LVP flooring downstairs and in the bathrooms, soft carpeting in the bedrooms, and a privacy fence in the back yard. There are two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath conveniently located on the first floor. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

(RLNE5699351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 672 The Heights Ln have any available units?
672 The Heights Ln has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 672 The Heights Ln have?
Some of 672 The Heights Ln's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 672 The Heights Ln currently offering any rent specials?
672 The Heights Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 672 The Heights Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 672 The Heights Ln is pet friendly.
Does 672 The Heights Ln offer parking?
No, 672 The Heights Ln does not offer parking.
Does 672 The Heights Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 672 The Heights Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 672 The Heights Ln have a pool?
No, 672 The Heights Ln does not have a pool.
Does 672 The Heights Ln have accessible units?
No, 672 The Heights Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 672 The Heights Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 672 The Heights Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 672 The Heights Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 672 The Heights Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 672 The Heights Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calera 3 BedroomsCalera Apartments with Balcony
Calera Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCalera Apartments with Pool
Calera Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALMontgomery, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, AL
Brook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamAuburn University at Montgomery
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity