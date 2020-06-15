Amenities
664 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 664 The Heights Lane!
This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera. This house has new stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, modern LVP flooring downstairs and in the bathrooms, soft carpeting in the bedrooms, and a garage. There are two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath conveniently located on the first floor. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.
Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the lease for approved pets.
Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant
(RLNE5699379)