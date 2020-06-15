All apartments in Calera
Calera, AL
664 The Heights Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

664 The Heights Lane

664 The Heights Lane · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
Location

664 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 664 The Heights Lane · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1397 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
664 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 664 The Heights Lane!
This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera. This house has new stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, modern LVP flooring downstairs and in the bathrooms, soft carpeting in the bedrooms, and a garage. There are two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath conveniently located on the first floor. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the lease for approved pets.
Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

(RLNE5699379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 The Heights Lane have any available units?
664 The Heights Lane has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 664 The Heights Lane have?
Some of 664 The Heights Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 The Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
664 The Heights Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 The Heights Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 664 The Heights Lane is pet friendly.
Does 664 The Heights Lane offer parking?
Yes, 664 The Heights Lane does offer parking.
Does 664 The Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 The Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 The Heights Lane have a pool?
No, 664 The Heights Lane does not have a pool.
Does 664 The Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 664 The Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 664 The Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 664 The Heights Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 664 The Heights Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 664 The Heights Lane has units with air conditioning.
