Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage!



2 Story foyer entryway leads into great room! Open kitchen with large island, pantry, recessed lights and tons of cabinet space. All 4 bedrooms and washer/dryer connections (will fit standard size washer & dryer only) are upstairs. Large master bedroom with trey ceiling and walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity and stand up shower. 3 guest bedrooms have cathedral and trey ceilings with large closets. Large patio, great for grilling and entertaining. Pet friendly home.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Resident to verify schools & utilities: Calera schools, Alabama power, Calera utilities (gas,water, sewer, trash pick up).



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



(RLNE2688700)