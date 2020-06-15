All apartments in Calera
Find more places like 560 Union Station Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calera, AL
/
560 Union Station Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

560 Union Station Place

560 Union Station Place · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Calera
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 560 Union Station Place · Avail. Jul 21

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage!

2 Story foyer entryway leads into great room! Open kitchen with large island, pantry, recessed lights and tons of cabinet space. All 4 bedrooms and washer/dryer connections (will fit standard size washer & dryer only) are upstairs. Large master bedroom with trey ceiling and walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity and stand up shower. 3 guest bedrooms have cathedral and trey ceilings with large closets. Large patio, great for grilling and entertaining. Pet friendly home.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Resident to verify schools & utilities: Calera schools, Alabama power, Calera utilities (gas,water, sewer, trash pick up).

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE2688700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Union Station Place have any available units?
560 Union Station Place has a unit available for $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 560 Union Station Place have?
Some of 560 Union Station Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Union Station Place currently offering any rent specials?
560 Union Station Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Union Station Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 560 Union Station Place is pet friendly.
Does 560 Union Station Place offer parking?
Yes, 560 Union Station Place does offer parking.
Does 560 Union Station Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 Union Station Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Union Station Place have a pool?
No, 560 Union Station Place does not have a pool.
Does 560 Union Station Place have accessible units?
No, 560 Union Station Place does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Union Station Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Union Station Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Union Station Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 560 Union Station Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 560 Union Station Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calera 3 BedroomsCalera Apartments with Balcony
Calera Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCalera Apartments with Pool
Calera Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALMontgomery, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, AL
Brook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamAuburn University at Montgomery
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity