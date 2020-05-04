All apartments in Calera
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:15 PM

397 Camden Cove Circle

397 Camden Cove Circle · (205) 623-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

397 Camden Cove Circle, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Washer & Dryer

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen, and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Driveway
Fenced Yard
* Max 2 pets and up to 50 lbs in total for both

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 Camden Cove Circle have any available units?
397 Camden Cove Circle has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 397 Camden Cove Circle have?
Some of 397 Camden Cove Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 Camden Cove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
397 Camden Cove Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 Camden Cove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 397 Camden Cove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 397 Camden Cove Circle offer parking?
No, 397 Camden Cove Circle does not offer parking.
Does 397 Camden Cove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 397 Camden Cove Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 Camden Cove Circle have a pool?
No, 397 Camden Cove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 397 Camden Cove Circle have accessible units?
No, 397 Camden Cove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 397 Camden Cove Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 Camden Cove Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 397 Camden Cove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 397 Camden Cove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
