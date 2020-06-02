All apartments in Calera
Calera, AL
352 Union Station Way
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:42 PM

352 Union Station Way

352 Union Station Way · (205) 433-0170
Location

352 Union Station Way, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1421 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features a large family room, nice size bedrooms with large closets, and bonus room with hardwood. It has a covered patio porch with large fenced in backyard and a one car garage.

Don't miss out on this unique home!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Union Station Way have any available units?
352 Union Station Way has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 352 Union Station Way currently offering any rent specials?
352 Union Station Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Union Station Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 Union Station Way is pet friendly.
Does 352 Union Station Way offer parking?
Yes, 352 Union Station Way does offer parking.
Does 352 Union Station Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 Union Station Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Union Station Way have a pool?
No, 352 Union Station Way does not have a pool.
Does 352 Union Station Way have accessible units?
No, 352 Union Station Way does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Union Station Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 Union Station Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 Union Station Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 Union Station Way does not have units with air conditioning.
