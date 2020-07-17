All apartments in Calera
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

228 Ivy Hills Circle

228 Ivy Hills Circle · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

228 Ivy Hills Circle, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 228 Ivy Hills Circle · Avail. Sep 4

$1,365

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
228 Ivy Hills Circle Available 09/04/20 Incredible Home For Rent in Calera...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Home for Rent in Calera! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms/2 Baths and 2 car garage. Large living room, spacious kitchen with recessed lights, an island and pantry. Large master bedroom with walk in closet! Small pets allowed.

Resident to verify Schools & Utilities: Calera schools, Alabama Power, City of Calera (Water, Sewer and trash pick up).

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE1910789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Ivy Hills Circle have any available units?
228 Ivy Hills Circle has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 Ivy Hills Circle have?
Some of 228 Ivy Hills Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Ivy Hills Circle currently offering any rent specials?
228 Ivy Hills Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Ivy Hills Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Ivy Hills Circle is pet friendly.
Does 228 Ivy Hills Circle offer parking?
Yes, 228 Ivy Hills Circle offers parking.
Does 228 Ivy Hills Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Ivy Hills Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Ivy Hills Circle have a pool?
No, 228 Ivy Hills Circle does not have a pool.
Does 228 Ivy Hills Circle have accessible units?
No, 228 Ivy Hills Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Ivy Hills Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Ivy Hills Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Ivy Hills Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 Ivy Hills Circle has units with air conditioning.
