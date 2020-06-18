All apartments in Calera
Calera, AL
201 Hampton Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

201 Hampton Dr

201 Hampton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

201 Hampton Lane, Calera, AL 35040

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly*/ No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
1 Car Garage
Fenced Yard
*One pet allowed under 50 lbs

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Hampton Dr have any available units?
201 Hampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calera, AL.
What amenities does 201 Hampton Dr have?
Some of 201 Hampton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Hampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
201 Hampton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Hampton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Hampton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 201 Hampton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 201 Hampton Dr does offer parking.
Does 201 Hampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Hampton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Hampton Dr have a pool?
No, 201 Hampton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 201 Hampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 201 Hampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Hampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Hampton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Hampton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Hampton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
