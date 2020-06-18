Rent Calculator
Calera, AL
/
118 Cove Landing
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
118 Cove Landing
118 Cove Landing
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
118 Cove Landing, Calera, AL 35040
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Garden Home in Calera - Property Id: 273544
Cute Garden home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. About 1200 sq feet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273544
Property Id 273544
(RLNE5757011)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Cove Landing have any available units?
118 Cove Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Calera, AL
.
What amenities does 118 Cove Landing have?
Some of 118 Cove Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 118 Cove Landing currently offering any rent specials?
118 Cove Landing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Cove Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Cove Landing is pet friendly.
Does 118 Cove Landing offer parking?
No, 118 Cove Landing does not offer parking.
Does 118 Cove Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Cove Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Cove Landing have a pool?
No, 118 Cove Landing does not have a pool.
Does 118 Cove Landing have accessible units?
No, 118 Cove Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Cove Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Cove Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Cove Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Cove Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
