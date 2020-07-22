Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

117 Savannah Lane Available 07/25/20 Garden Home in Calera, AL - DEPOSIT PENDING!! - Great house in Savannah Pointe Subdivision!



Garden Home, across from community swimming pool and tennis courts. Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath - 2 car garage. Open Floor plan! Tall ceilings in living room and formal dining room! Lots of cabinet space in kitchen, eat in kitchen area, fenced back yard.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



(RLNE2163116)