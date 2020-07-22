All apartments in Calera
Location

117 Savannah Lane, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 117 Savannah Lane · Avail. Jul 25

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
117 Savannah Lane Available 07/25/20 Garden Home in Calera, AL - DEPOSIT PENDING!! - Great house in Savannah Pointe Subdivision!

Garden Home, across from community swimming pool and tennis courts. Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath - 2 car garage. Open Floor plan! Tall ceilings in living room and formal dining room! Lots of cabinet space in kitchen, eat in kitchen area, fenced back yard.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/2015/03/23/rent-a-home-with-alabama-rental-managers/

(RLNE2163116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

