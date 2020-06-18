All apartments in Brookwood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:50 PM

11596 Crimson Ridge Road

11596 Crimson Ridge Road · (205) 433-0068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11596 Crimson Ridge Road, Brookwood, AL 35444

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1801 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring. The large living room is great for entertaining and the open kitchen has tons of cabinet space and large pantry for additional storage space. Great dining area facing the back yard with plenty of natural light is located between the living room and the kitchen. Two guest bedrooms and master bedroom suite. Each guest bedroom is roomy and has ample closet space. The master bedroom suite features a bathroom with double vanity and large walk in closet. Back yard patio is accessible from the kitchen; perfect for entertaining! This home is pet friendly! Close proximity to I-20/59.

*PICK YOUR PROMO!! Choose 1 of the lease term options below PLUS get 1/2 off your security deposit!!* (conditions apply)

Get 3 MONTHS FREE when you sign a 30 month lease by 6/30/2020!!
Get 2 MONTHS FREE when you sign a 20 month lease by 6/30/2020!!
Get 1 MONTH FREE when you sign a 13 month lease by 6/30/2020!!
AND
Pay 1/2 OFF YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT when you move in by 6/30/2020!!

*Optional Additional Amenity* For the low cost of $15.00 per month (in addition to monthly rent), a portion of the resident's total monthly amount due would be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program powered by 2nd Nature. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance!!

**Square footage is approximate**

Tenant to verify schools & utilities: Vance Elem., Brookwood middle and Brookwood High School. Alabama Power, Citizens water, sewer & trash.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $25 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11596 Crimson Ridge Road have any available units?
11596 Crimson Ridge Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11596 Crimson Ridge Road have?
Some of 11596 Crimson Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11596 Crimson Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
11596 Crimson Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11596 Crimson Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11596 Crimson Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 11596 Crimson Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 11596 Crimson Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 11596 Crimson Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11596 Crimson Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11596 Crimson Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 11596 Crimson Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 11596 Crimson Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 11596 Crimson Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11596 Crimson Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11596 Crimson Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11596 Crimson Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11596 Crimson Ridge Road has units with air conditioning.
