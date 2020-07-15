/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brook Highland, AL
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1928 Stone Brook Lane
1928 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL
1928 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome Home is 1928 Stone Brook Lane! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home is sure to please.The large great room features a gas log fireplace and large windows provide lots of natural light.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2183 PORTOBELLO RD
2183 Portobello Rd, Brook Highland, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Upscale, resort-style living in this spacious 3BR/3.5BA condo in beautiful Edenton. ML master with 2BR plus loft up. Finished basement den/rec plus full bath. 2-car basement garage. All kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Brook Highland
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
18 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1364 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
27 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
16 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1125 Berwick Road
1125 Berwick Road, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1800 sqft
1125 Berwick Road Available 07/27/20 Home for Rent in Greystone Ridge..HWY 280...Coming Soon!!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Photos coming soon. Location, location, location.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 LINKSIDE DR
1020 Linkside Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Golf Course Lot. 3 Bedroom 3 bath with large master suite. Two Bedrooms on the main level. The second level is an open floor plan that could be a huge game room or a bedroom for two. Upstairs has a full bath and wet bar. Large eat in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Brook Highland
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
37 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
1445 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
17 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,952
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
29 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
40 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:16 PM
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Cross Creek Drive
22 Cross Creek Drive, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2652 sqft
For Rent - For Rent (RLNE5541645)
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
790 Reach Crest
790 Reach Crest, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Town Home for Rent in Chelsea...
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
5153 Selkirk Drive
5153 Selkirk Drive, Shelby County, AL
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
212 Windchase Drive
212 Windchase Drive, Meadowbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2640 sqft
Awesome 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Rental Home in North Shelby County's Windchase Neighborhood. This is located in the Inverness area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
367 Talon Drive
367 Talon Drive, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1987 sqft
367 Talon Drive - Welcome Home to 367 Talon Drive! Located in the Eagle Point subdivision, this great 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect fit for all your needs. It has a large living room with cozy fireplace and access tot he screen porch area.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2805 Cahaba Circle
2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! AVAILABLE NOW!! 3D Virtual Tour Available!! - ?? Click the link below to view in 3D!! ?? https://www.zillow.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2408 Acton Park Circle
2408 Acton Park Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautiful home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in highly desired Acton Park. This property features hardwood flooring on the main level and brand new carpet upstairs.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
568 Highland Park Circle
568 Highland Park Circle, Highland Lakes, AL
568 Highland Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Highland Lakes! - Stunning 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home for rent in the beautiful gated community of Highland Lakes.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1040 Inverness Cove Way
1040 Inverness Cove Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1040 Inverness Cove Way Available 08/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Hoover, AL - Available to see with 48 hr notice!!! - Most popular floor plan in the neighborhood! His and her closets, dining area, more! **Pets case by case and only small dogs
