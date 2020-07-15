/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
93 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brook Highland, AL
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1916 Stone Brook Lane
1916 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
1916 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome home to 1916 Stone Brook Lane! This beautiful 2bedroom/2bath home is located in the Stone Brook area of Brook Highland.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Barristers Court
209 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
Beautiful Loft Style Townhome For Rent off Highway 280 - DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Available to view! Two bedroom two & a half bath loft located in one of Birmingham's most desirable neighborhoods, the Lofts of Edenton! Convenient to shopping and
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
709 BARRISTERS CT
709 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Industrial style loft is centrally located on 280! Community offers street lights, walking trails, sidewalks, and many green spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Brook Highland
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
18 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
27 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1175 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
16 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
467 Meadow Croft Drive
467 Meadow Croft Dr, Meadowbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
467 Meadow Croft Drive Available 08/03/20 Home for rent in Meadowbrook!!! COMING SOON! - Immaculate 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in a highly sought-after Meadowbrook neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Brook Highland
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
40 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$967
1216 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
29 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
17 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1233 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1084 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
4 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1285 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
37 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1101 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:16 PM
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1150 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1213 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
$
12 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3328 Timber Ridge Dr
3328 Timber Ridge Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1260 sqft
3328 Timber Ridge Dr Available 07/17/20 Vestavia Hills - cute and ready to move in on July 17! - All brick 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Vestavia Hills! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3841 OVERTON MANOR LN
3841 Overton Manor Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Wow, well maintained townhome in the fantastic neighborhoood of Overton Manor. Very convenient to shopping, the Summit, Hwy 280, I-459, UAB, Samford and downtown. Deck with seating on the back that goes out to a fully fenced private flat backyard.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
554 Wonder Ln
554 Wonder Lane, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$795
729 sqft
Check out this beautiful home today! It features a nice living area and all 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. One full bath with tub/shower combo.
1 of 21
Last updated July 17 at 10:30 PM
1 Unit Available
4351 WILDERNESS CT
4351 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready end unit condo. Recently updated with new carpet in bedrooms, refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances. This condo offers a private courtyard off the den. The community pool is only a few steps away.
Results within 10 miles of Brook Highland
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
53 Units Available
Glen Iris
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, AL