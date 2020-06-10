All apartments in Blount County
309 Redwood Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

309 Redwood Lane

309 Redwood Lane · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

309 Redwood Lane, Blount County, AL 35133

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brand new home is breathtaking! The view along will knock you off your feet. New everything in this home floors, appliances, and very modern designs!! Come see it today!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 voucher
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Redwood Lane have any available units?
309 Redwood Lane has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 309 Redwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
309 Redwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Redwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Redwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 309 Redwood Lane offer parking?
No, 309 Redwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 309 Redwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Redwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Redwood Lane have a pool?
No, 309 Redwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 309 Redwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 309 Redwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Redwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Redwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Redwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Redwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
