All apartments in Blount County
Find more places like 1436 Deans Ferry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blount County, AL
/
1436 Deans Ferry Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1436 Deans Ferry Road

1436 Deans Ferry Road · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1436 Deans Ferry Road, Blount County, AL 35180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home it offers, new flooring, freshly painted walls, a kitchen that includes all appliances even a microwave, and a gigantic backyard. Schedule your visit today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Deans Ferry Road have any available units?
1436 Deans Ferry Road has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1436 Deans Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Deans Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Deans Ferry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 Deans Ferry Road is pet friendly.
Does 1436 Deans Ferry Road offer parking?
No, 1436 Deans Ferry Road does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Deans Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Deans Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Deans Ferry Road have a pool?
No, 1436 Deans Ferry Road does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Deans Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 1436 Deans Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Deans Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Deans Ferry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 Deans Ferry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 Deans Ferry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1436 Deans Ferry Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALMadison, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALOdenville, ALWarrior, ALClay, ALPinson, ALTrussville, ALGraysville, AL
Fultondale, ALAdamsville, ALGrayson Valley, ALLincoln, ALTarrant, ALIrondale, ALForestdale, ALLeeds, ALDecatur, ALPleasant Grove, ALJasper, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity