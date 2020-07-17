All apartments in Blount County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

123 Dogwood Circle

123 Dogwood Lane · (205) 433-0170
Location

123 Dogwood Lane, Blount County, AL 35133

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Unload and unpack in this comfortable 3 bedrrom 2 bathroom home. This home has fresh paint, new flooring, all kitchen appliances, and 1 car garage. Apply today because this home will go fast.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Dogwood Circle have any available units?
123 Dogwood Circle has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 123 Dogwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
123 Dogwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Dogwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Dogwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 123 Dogwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 123 Dogwood Circle offers parking.
Does 123 Dogwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Dogwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Dogwood Circle have a pool?
No, 123 Dogwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 123 Dogwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 123 Dogwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Dogwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Dogwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Dogwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Dogwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
